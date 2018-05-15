Nanci MacLean named president of Pinewood Toronto Studios
Bell Media also made a number of additions to senior management and the board of directors as it completed its acquisition of a majority stake in the studio.
Bell Media also made a number of additions to senior management and the board of directors as it completed its acquisition of a majority stake in the studio.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN