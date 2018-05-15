Blue Ant heads to some Great Canadian Cottages

Set to premiere this fall, the docuseries produced by Toronto's Architect Films will see Colin McAllister and Justin Ryan visit unique cottages in the Canadian wilderness.
By Lauren Malyk
15 hours ago
Colin and Justin - v3

