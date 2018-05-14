Global Road, CBC to develop unscripted format

Fridge Wars will pit celebrity chefs against one another to make the best meal out of ingredients found within Canadian families' fridges.
By Daniele Alcinii
1 day ago

Fridge Wars will pit celebrity chefs against one another to make the best meal out of ingredients found within Canadian families’ fridges.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN