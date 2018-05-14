Global Road, CBC to develop unscripted format
Fridge Wars will pit celebrity chefs against one another to make the best meal out of ingredients found within Canadian families' fridges.
Fridge Wars will pit celebrity chefs against one another to make the best meal out of ingredients found within Canadian families’ fridges.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN