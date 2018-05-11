Deals: eOne, Bron, Super Channel, Sony Pictures Television
eOne picks up the distribution rights to Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie outside the U.S., Bron inks deals with Sony Pictures and Gunpowder & Sky, plus more.
eOne picks up the distribution rights to Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie outside the U.S., Bron inks deals with Sony Pictures and Gunpowder & Sky, plus more.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN