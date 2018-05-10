CTV nabs Canadian SCTV reunion rights

The special, commissioned last month by Netflix, films at Toronto's Elgin Theatre this Sunday, with Jimmy Kimmel moderating a panel discussion with former cast members.
By Jordan Pinto
7 hours ago
SCTV reunion

