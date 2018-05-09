Radio-Canada inks multiple content deals for ICI Tou.TV
More than 700 hours of French-language TV content has been added to the platform as the Quebec industry looks to pool its resources in a bid to compete with global SVODs.
More than 700 hours of French-language TV content has been added to the platform as the Quebec industry looks to pool its resources in a bid to compete with global SVODs.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN