James Vs His Future Self heads to Sudbury
Jeremy LaLonde's fifth feature film, set to begin production next week, will be distributed in Canada by Northern Banner Releasing.
Jeremy LaLonde’s fifth feature film, set to begin production next week, will be distributed in Canada by Northern Banner Releasing.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN