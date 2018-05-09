Hot Sheet: Top 30 TV programs, April 23 to 29, 2018
The Big Bang Theory nabs the #1 spot, followed by MasterChef Canada at #13 and Big Brother Canada coming in at #25, 26 and #29.
The Big Bang Theory nabs the #1 spot, followed by MasterChef Canada at #13 and Big Brother Canada coming in at #25, 26 and #29.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN