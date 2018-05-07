Yuqi Kang’s A Little Wisdom named best Canadian feature at Hot Docs
Michael Del Monte's Transformer also claimed a number of awards as the Toronto festival wrapped its 25th edition over the weekend.
Michael Del Monte’s Transformer also claimed a number of awards as the Toronto festival wrapped its 25th edition over the weekend.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN