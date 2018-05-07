Yuqi Kang’s A Little Wisdom named best Canadian feature at Hot Docs

Michael Del Monte's Transformer also claimed a number of awards as the Toronto festival wrapped its 25th edition over the weekend.
By Lauren Malyk
7 hours ago
Hot Docs pic

