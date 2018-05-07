The Launch takes the stage for season two

Songs released through the show have now garnered a total of around 12 million streams online, according to Bell Media.
By Jordan Pinto
8 hours ago
The Launch - ain't easy

Songs released through the show have now garnered a total of around 12 million streams online, according to Bell Media.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN