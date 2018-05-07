Sesame Workshop, Nelvana strike deal
In addition to content airing exclusively on Corus' Treehouse net, Nelvana will now represent Sesame Street's licensing efforts in Canada.
In addition to content airing exclusively on Corus’ Treehouse net, Nelvana will now represent Sesame Street’s licensing efforts in Canada.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN