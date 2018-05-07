Sesame Workshop, Nelvana strike deal

In addition to content airing exclusively on Corus' Treehouse net, Nelvana will now represent Sesame Street's licensing efforts in Canada.
By Elizabeth Foster
7 hours ago
Copied from Kidscreen - Sesame-Workshop

