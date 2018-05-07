Photo Gallery: 2018 WGC Screenwriting Awards

Missed the WGC's annual awards ceremony? See which Canadian scribes took home prizes at the 22nd annual event.
By Lauren Malyk
8 hours ago

Missed the WGC’s annual awards ceremony? See which Canadian scribes took home prizes at the 22nd annual event.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN