Hot Sheet: Top 30 TV programs, April 16 to 22, 2018

The Big Bang Theory snags the top spot, with MasterChef Canada coming in at #19 and Big Brother Canada landing at #21, #23 and #28.
By Playback Staff
9 hours ago

The Big Bang Theory snags the top spot, with MasterChef Canada coming in at #19 and Big Brother Canada landing at #21, #23 and #28.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN