eOne’s Armand Leo joins Blue Ice

The former SVP of global physical production joins the Toronto-based prodco as EVP of production and creative affairs.
By Regan Reid
9 hours ago

The former SVP of global physical production joins the Toronto-based prodco as EVP of production and creative affairs.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN