eOne gets Fired Up with new TV deal
The Toronto studio has signed an overall deal with U.K.-based Fired Up Films and will coproduce all projects stemming from the deal.
The Toronto studio has signed an overall deal with U.K.-based Fired Up Films and will coproduce all projects stemming from the deal.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN