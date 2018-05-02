Bringing Indigenous voices to the forefront

In his keynote address at the Hot Docs Film Festival, Indigenous Screen Office director Jesse Wente laid out his goals for the newly launched office.
By Regan Reid
9 hours ago

In his keynote address at the Hot Docs Film Festival, Indigenous Screen Office director Jesse Wente laid out his goals for the newly launched office.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN