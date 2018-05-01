Thunderbird options The Marrow Thieves

The Vancouver-based prodco plans to adapt Cherie Dimaline’s novel into a limited series.
By Lauren Malyk
2 hours ago

The Vancouver-based prodco plans to adapt Cherie Dimaline’s novel into a limited series.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN