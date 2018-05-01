Polley, Filiatrault, Nealon among WGC Awards winners

Meanwhile, Mark Ellis (pictured) gave a moving tribute upon accepting the Denis McGrath Award for Service to the WGC.
By Lauren Malyk
4 hours ago

Meanwhile, Mark Ellis (pictured) gave a moving tribute upon accepting the Denis McGrath Award for Service to the WGC.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN