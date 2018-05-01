Hot Sheet: Top 5 Canadian films April 20 to 26, 2018

Indian Horse leads the pack, followed by La Bolduc at #2 and La Terre Vue Du Coeur landing at #3.
By Playback Staff
5 hours ago

Indian Horse leads the pack, followed by La Bolduc at #2 and La Terre Vue Du Coeur landing at #3.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN