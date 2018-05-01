Hot Docs unveils $2M fund for Canadian, international doc makers

The new program, Hot Docs Partners, aims to connect financiers with feature-length projects, with Toronto's Blue Ice Docs signing on as the lead investor.
By Jordan Pinto
6 hours ago
Camera picture from shutterstock_3723832

The new program, Hot Docs Partners, aims to connect financiers with feature-length projects, with Toronto’s Blue Ice Docs signing on as the lead investor.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN