Sinking Ship’s Giver wins at Daytime Emmys

The Toronto prodco, which received 17 nominations, took home the award for best educational or informational series.
By Jeremy Dickson
1 day ago

The Toronto prodco, which received 17 nominations, took home the award for best educational or informational series.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN