Hot Sheet: Digital Demand April 16 to 22, 2018

Lost in Space tops the list, followed by Stranger Things coming in at #2 and Trailer Park Boys at #3.
By Playback Staff
3 hours ago

Lost in Space tops the list, followed by Stranger Things coming in at #2 and Trailer Park Boys at #3.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN