CBC renews Heartland for another ride

Produced by Calgary's Seven24 Films and Dynamo Films, the family drama will return for a 12th season.
By Lauren Malyk
2 hours ago
heartland-2

Produced by Calgary’s Seven24 Films and Dynamo Films, the family drama will return for a 12th season.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN