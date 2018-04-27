CBC renews Heartland for another ride
Produced by Calgary's Seven24 Films and Dynamo Films, the family drama will return for a 12th season.
Produced by Calgary’s Seven24 Films and Dynamo Films, the family drama will return for a 12th season.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN