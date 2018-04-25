Northern Banner picks up Cory Bowles’ Black Cop
The acquisition comes two months after Samuel Goldwyn Films took the U.S. distribution rights to the psychological drama.
The acquisition comes two months after Samuel Goldwyn Films took the U.S. distribution rights to the psychological drama.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN