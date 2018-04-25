Hot Sheet: Top 30 TV programs, April 9 to 15, 2018
The Rick Mercer Report's final broadcast breaks the top 10, followed by MasterChef Canada at #22 and Big Brother Canada at #21, #23 and #25.
