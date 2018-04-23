Syfy cancels Ghost Wars after one season
Produced by Calgary's Nomadic Pictures, the supernatural series was created by showrunner Simon Barry.
Produced by Calgary’s Nomadic Pictures, the supernatural series was created by showrunner Simon Barry.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN