Netflix to raise another $1.5B for content

The global streamer, which continues to invest heavily in original productions, is expected to spend $8 billion on content this year.
By Regan Reid
9 hours ago
Copied from StreamDaily - Netflix Headquarters

The global streamer, which continues to invest heavily in original productions, is expected to spend $8 billion on content this year.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN