Cineflix Media adds new SVP, global scripted coproductions
Based in the U.K., Julien Leroux will lead the prodco's scripted coproduction initiatives.
Based in the U.K., Julien Leroux will lead the prodco’s scripted coproduction initiatives.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN