Trade mission debrief: coproducing with China
Producers returning from Canadian Heritage's recent mission touted the vast opportunities for collaboration, but highlighted the urgent need for a TV copro treaty.
Producers returning from Canadian Heritage’s recent mission touted the vast opportunities for collaboration, but highlighted the urgent need for a TV copro treaty.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN