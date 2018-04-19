Cameron Bailey upped to co-head of TIFF
Bailey will oversee the festival's artistic direction, while his yet-to-be-named counterpart will handle business affairs.
Bailey will oversee the festival’s artistic direction, while his yet-to-be-named counterpart will handle business affairs.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN