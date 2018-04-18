Steven DeNure to exit DHX Media

The company's co-founder, president and COO is stepping down, with Josh Scherba named president and Aaron Ames named COO.
By Jordan Pinto
12 hours ago
shutterstock_people

The company’s co-founder, president and COO is stepping down, with Josh Scherba named president and Aaron Ames named COO.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN