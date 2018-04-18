Netflix greenlights The Order

Created and written by Dennis Heaton and Shelley Eriksen, the 10-part horror series starts shooting in Vancouver today.
By Lauren Malyk
10 hours ago
Copied from Media in Canada - netflix magnifying glass

Created and written by Dennis Heaton and Shelley Eriksen, the 10-part horror series starts shooting in Vancouver today.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN