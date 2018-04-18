Global sets Private Eyes return date

Production is underway on season three, while part two of the detective drama's second season is slated to kick off Global's summer schedule.
By Lauren Malyk
8 hours ago
PrivateEyes_205_D2_BP_0412.jpg

