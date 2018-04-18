Global sets Private Eyes return date
Production is underway on season three, while part two of the detective drama's second season is slated to kick off Global's summer schedule.
Production is underway on season three, while part two of the detective drama’s second season is slated to kick off Global’s summer schedule.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN