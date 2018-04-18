CRTC sets date for public hearing on multi-ethnic TV
The commission will look at eight proposals for channels that could potentially replace Rogers' OMNI Regional.
The commission will look at eight proposals for channels that could potentially replace Rogers’ OMNI Regional.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN