Barry Avrich’s new Weinstein doc to bow at Hot Docs

The Reckoning: Hollywood's Worst Kept Secret is the Canadian filmmaker's follow-up to his 2010 doc about the now-disgraced Hollywood producer.
By Lauren Malyk
3 hours ago

