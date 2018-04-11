Awards Roundup: Forte’s Snapshots wins kids Int’l Emmy

Plus: Halfire Entertainment's Alias Grace nabs a Peabody nom and Canadians win at Hollyweb.
By Lauren Malyk
12 hours ago
Forte Entertainment, Andrea and Mitch Gabourie

