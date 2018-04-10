Leslie Hope to make feature directorial debut

The actress will step behind the camera for The Swearing Jar, produced by Toronto’s Monkeys & Parrots and Winnipeg’s Farpoint Films.
By Lauren Malyk
38 mins ago

