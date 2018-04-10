9/11 docudrama in the works at Bell Media’s Discovery

Cleared for Chaos: 9/11 is produced by Bristow Global Media, with U.K.-based TCB Media Rights handling international sales.
By Jordan Pinto
19 hours ago

Cleared for Chaos: 9/11 is produced by Bristow Global Media, with U.K.-based TCB Media Rights handling international sales.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN