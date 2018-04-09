eOne buys majority stake in U.K. prodco Whizz Kid

The Toronto company acquired a 70% stake in the unscripted production outfit and has the option to purchase the remaining 30% after a five-year period.
By Barry Walsh
3 hours ago
Copied from Realscreen - ex-on-the-beach-6-cast-1

The Toronto company acquired a 70% stake in the unscripted production outfit and has the option to purchase the remaining 30% after a five-year period.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN