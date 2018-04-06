How to Buy a Baby wins best comedy at the Indie Series Awards

Filth City and Out With Dad also nabbed prizes at the event, which celebrates independent web series from around the world.
By Lauren Malyk
22 hours ago
How to Buy a Baby

Filth City and Out With Dad also nabbed prizes at the event, which celebrates independent web series from around the world.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN