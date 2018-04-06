CBC heads back to Street Legal
Teaming up with Bernie Zukerman (pictured) from Indian Grove Productions, the pubcaster is in development on six new episodes of the legal drama.
Teaming up with Bernie Zukerman (pictured) from Indian Grove Productions, the pubcaster is in development on six new episodes of the legal drama.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN