Mary Bredin to exit Guru Studio
The EVP of content and strategy at the Toronto children's entertainment company is leaving to pursue work as a consultant.
The EVP of content and strategy at the Toronto children’s entertainment company is leaving to pursue work as a consultant.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN