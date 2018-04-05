Filming set to begin on Jeff Barnaby’s Blood Quantum

Produced by Montreal's Prospector Films, Barnaby's second feature follows a tribal sheriff fighting against a zombie plague on an isolated Mi'gmaq reserve.
By Lauren Malyk
22 hours ago

