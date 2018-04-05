CW acquires Burden of Truth

Streaming service Hulu has also nabbed the second-window U.S. rights to the legal drama, produced by ICF Films, eOne and Eagle Vision.
By Jordan Pinto
22 hours ago
Burden of Truth BOT_Ep4_D25_ST_162.dng

