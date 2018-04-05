Articles for April 5th, 2018

Mary Bredin

Mary Bredin to exit Guru Studio

The EVP of content and strategy at the Toronto children’s entertainment company is leaving to pursue work as a consultant.

By Regan Reid
20 hours ago
Copied from Media in Canada - Copied from Playback - shutterstock_122945545 - money 100 x 667

Corus revenue, profit hold steady in Q2 financials

Gains in both subscriber and merchandising revenues offset a 3% decrease in quarterly TV advertising revenue.

By Playback Staff
21 hours ago
Burden of Truth BOT_Ep4_D25_ST_162.dng

CW acquires Burden of Truth

Streaming service Hulu has also nabbed the second-window U.S. rights to the legal drama, produced by ICF Films, eOne and Eagle Vision.

By Jordan Pinto
22 hours ago
Jeff Barnaby

Filming set to begin on Jeff Barnaby’s Blood Quantum

Produced by Montreal’s Prospector Films, Barnaby’s second feature follows a tribal sheriff fighting against a zombie plague on an isolated Mi’gmaq reserve.

By Lauren Malyk
22 hours ago
Frankie Drake http___www.cbc.ca_mediacentre_content_images_Frankie_Drake_108.109_Day11_CK_0106

Frankie Drake Mysteries heads to season two

CBC has commissioned 10 new episodes of the detective drama, produced by Shaftesbury.

By Jordan Pinto
23 hours ago
Hot Sheet

Hot Sheet: Top 30 TV programs, March 19 to March 25, 2018

Murdoch Mysteries takes the #5 spot, with Big Brother Canada landing at #14 and #18, and The Juno Awards at #20.

By Playback Staff
23 hours ago
Copied from strategy - Pure

Super Channel brings back Pure for season two

After CBC last year opted not to renew the hour-long drama, Super Channel has stepped in to commission a sophomore season of the Mennonite mob drama.

By Jordan Pinto
24 hours ago
Schitt's Creek

Canadian projects pick up 34 Rockie Award noms

Travelers, Schitt’s Creek and How to Buy a Baby are among the series up for some hardware at the Banff World Media Festival program competition.

By Regan Reid
1 day ago