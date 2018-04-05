Articles for April 5th, 2018
Mary Bredin to exit Guru Studio
The EVP of content and strategy at the Toronto children’s entertainment company is leaving to pursue work as a consultant.
Corus revenue, profit hold steady in Q2 financials
Gains in both subscriber and merchandising revenues offset a 3% decrease in quarterly TV advertising revenue.
CW acquires Burden of Truth
Streaming service Hulu has also nabbed the second-window U.S. rights to the legal drama, produced by ICF Films, eOne and Eagle Vision.
Filming set to begin on Jeff Barnaby’s Blood Quantum
Produced by Montreal’s Prospector Films, Barnaby’s second feature follows a tribal sheriff fighting against a zombie plague on an isolated Mi’gmaq reserve.
Frankie Drake Mysteries heads to season two
CBC has commissioned 10 new episodes of the detective drama, produced by Shaftesbury.
Hot Sheet: Top 30 TV programs, March 19 to March 25, 2018
Murdoch Mysteries takes the #5 spot, with Big Brother Canada landing at #14 and #18, and The Juno Awards at #20.
Super Channel brings back Pure for season two
After CBC last year opted not to renew the hour-long drama, Super Channel has stepped in to commission a sophomore season of the Mennonite mob drama.
Canadian projects pick up 34 Rockie Award noms
Travelers, Schitt’s Creek and How to Buy a Baby are among the series up for some hardware at the Banff World Media Festival program competition.