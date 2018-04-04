Hot Sheet: Top 5 Canadian films March 23 to 29, 2018

Mina Shum's Meditation Park takes the top spot, followed by Chien De Garde at #2 and Hochelaga: Terre Des Ames at #3.
By Playback Staff
17 hours ago

