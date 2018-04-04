Hot Sheet: Top 10 films March 23 to 29, 2018

Pacific Rim: Uprising leads the pack, followed by Black Panther at #2 and Tomb Raider at #3.
By Playback Staff
16 hours ago

Pacific Rim: Uprising leads the pack, followed by Black Panther at #2 and Tomb Raider at #3.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN