Corner Gas Animated debut draws 280K on overnights

The ratings haul makes the rebooted comedy property the most-watched Canadian series debut in the history of The Comedy Network.
By Jordan Pinto
17 hours ago
Corner Gas

The ratings haul makes the rebooted comedy property the most-watched Canadian series debut in the history of The Comedy Network.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN