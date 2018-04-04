CBC renews Burden of Truth

The legal drama starring Kristin Kreuk is produced by ICF Films, eOne and Eagle Vision.
By Lauren Malyk
15 hours ago
Burden of Truth

The legal drama starring Kristin Kreuk is produced by ICF Films, eOne and Eagle Vision.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN