Behind Bell Media’s Pinewood investment

Randy Lennox and Paul Bronfman discuss the road to the deal and how much space it will add to Toronto's studio inventory.
By Regan Reid
15 hours ago

Randy Lennox and Paul Bronfman discuss the road to the deal and how much space it will add to Toronto’s studio inventory.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN